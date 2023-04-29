Glendale Heights man arrested after stabbing officer in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A man is in custody after stabbing a police officer responding to a welfare check in Joliet Saturday morning.

Francisco Alvarez, 42, of Glendale Heights was placed under police guard at Silver Cross Hospital for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a police officer.

Joliet police said just before 4 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a welfare check, in the 500 block of Bevan Drive West.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowners and learned Alvarez was an acquaintance who had been staying at the residence.

Alvarez advised he had called after seeing an unknown person in the yard, police said.

Officers checked outside of the home and in the area and were unable to locate any suspicious activity. Officers then cleared the area.

Around 5:11 a.m., officers responded back to the same residence after a second report of Alvarez who had barricaded himself in a coat closet inside the home.

Officers determined that Alvarez may be suffering from a mental health crisis and spoke with him through the closet door.

After numerous attempts to de-escalate the situation, officers opened the closet door at which time Alvarez emerged holding a large knife in his right hand, according to police.

Alvarez thrust the knife at officers - stabbing a female officer in the stomach.

Officers deployed a Taser, which was ineffective. A struggle ensued and Alvarez was disarmed and placed into custody.

The wounded officer was taken to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where she was treated and released. Alvarez was transported to Silver Cross Hospital also by JFD where he remains under guard.

"This morning was another example of how increasingly dangerous a police officer's job is," said Bill Evans, Joliet police chief. "Our officers had only milliseconds to respond to this life-threatening situation. I commend my officers for their attempts at de-escalating the incident and their quick reaction to this dangerous threat."