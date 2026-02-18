Glenbrook High School District 225 sees success since implementing cellphone ban in classrooms

During his State of the State address, Gov. JB Pritzker announced he is again pushing for school districts to ban cell phones.

One northwest suburban school district is already doing this, and said they are seeing success since implementing the rule.

At each class inside Glenbrook South and Glenbrook North high schools, students must put their cell phones inside numbered caddies.

"If you don't put your phone in the caddy in time, then they will mark you absent the moment they take attendance," said Pau Carbonella-Martinez.

Pau and Mireia Carbonella-Martínez said there are benefits to it.

"It definitely feels like I am more concentrated during class, and I feel like that helps me learn more as a student," Mireia said.

"Students have accepted. They are ok with putting their device in that caddy," said Superintendent Dr. RJ Gravel.

The district implemented this a couple of years ago. Students can have their phones during lunch, study hall, and passing period, but when they are in class, it's away in the caddy.

It's ideas like this that Pritzker wants school districts across Illinois to adopt.

"25 states, including Florida, California, Texas, and New York, have done this with bipartisan support, and it is time for Illinois to follow suit," he said.

The proposed legislation would have some exceptions, including:

If a student has an individualized education program

Medical need

English is their second language

The student is a caregiver

Emergencies or an imminent threat

Dr. Gravel said District 225 has a system in place for those dire situations.

"We have tools that can immediately text message, phone call, and send emails to our parents," he said.

"I know there's a couple of kids in one of my classes where sometimes they just put their phone case up," Mireia said.

While GBS students said their peers have found loopholes in the system, the district said they continue to talk with teens and their parents about their concerns and make changes if needed.

Pritzker backed a similar proposal last year – it was approved in the Senate but stalled in the House when the session ran out of time.