Pritzker to lay out FY2027 Illinois spending plan in State of the State address

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was set to deliver his State of the State address Wednesday morning.

The governor will lay out his vision for Illinois' spending, revenue, and cuts in a time when balancing the state budget may be trickier than ever.

Pritzker already cued the public into one theme of the speech — lambasting the Trump administration for federal cuts. The loss of federal funding already sent several state departments into a scramble, though most of the impact will not be felt until next fiscal year.

For the FY2027 budget, lawmakers need to close a $2.2 billion gap. Much of it stems from Illinois spending more than it brought in.

The problem could get worse, thanks in part to changes in federal tax code and added administrative costs for food assistance programs.

But a new Moody's Analytics report suggests the White House is not all to blame for Illinois' budget woes. People moving away, a shrinking tax base, and long-term pension liability are also causing Illinois to grow more slowly than other states.

The governor's office recently sent memos about the upcoming budget to agency leaders. It warned of economic uncertainty, reading in part, "We expect that most agencies will not see their funding requests fulfilled."

So where does that leave funding for a new stadium for the Chicago Bears? It remains unknown whether the subject will come up in the State of the State, but so far, Pritzker has said a hard no to using state money for football.