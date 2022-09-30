Watch CBS News
Glenbard South High School celebrating 50th anniversary

Glenbard South High School students and alums are celebrating the school's 50th anniversary.

The Raiders gathered on the football field Friday morning to unveil the alumni 50th anniversary flag, and the school flag, which says "Be A Leader, Be Kind, Be Humble."

A 50th anniversary homecoming dinner is being held Friday afternoon, followed by the school's homecoming game against South Elgin High School.

Both teams are 5-0. 

