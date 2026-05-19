Glen Ellyn family says mail carrier attacked hospice nurse over their mother's Trump sign

A Glen Ellyn family is demanding criminal charges after they said their mail carrier attacked a hospice nurse as she was leaving their home.

Each photo in Mary Marchese's home is a moment, a memory that showcases her 101 years of life, but shortly after her 101st birthday, time moved fast.

"We brought in hospice care literally the day after Mother's Day," said her daughter, Rosemary Orbegoso.

A hospice nurse helped take care of her mom, but the nurse ran into a terrifying situation last week.

"We've got a lot of vulnerable people in and out of the house and that happened just a block away," Orbegoso said.

Orbegoso said the hospice nurse went to work on papers in her car a block over after leaving the house, when their mail carrier approached her.

"The regular mail carrier on the route followed her to her car, began to pound on the glass, and the direct quote, 'f you, you f'ing Trump lover,'" she said.

The attack apparently wasn't because of the hospice nurse's own political beliefs, but "based on my mother has a Trump sign in front of her house," Obregoso said.

The hospice nurse would not speak about her experience, because she now fears for her safety, according to Obregoso. The family did file a police report and went to a Glen Ellyn post office to address the issue.

"We spent those last few days looking out the window, making sure. 'There's a mail truck.' We were afraid of the post office," she said.

Orbegoso said they tried to get a different mail carrier, but the supervisor at the post office was unhelpful.

She said, on Tuesday, the postmaster and another supervisor came to her mom's door.

"They were attempting to rectify the matter. They wanted to give the carrier his 'day in court,' as she said," Orbegoso said.

Orbegoso said they will see if the issue gets resolved. The U.S. Postal Service and the USPS Office of Inspector General did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As for Marchese, Orbegoso said her mother passed away on Monday.

"We're very sad, because we wanted to spend this week saying goodbye to my mother, but instead we put a lot of hours into trying to make sure our family is safe," she said.