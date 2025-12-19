"Give Back on Stony" event takes over South Shore streets with kindness

In the South Shore neighborhood, a group of teens recently took over the street to give back to their community.

The intersection of 79th Street, Stony Island Avenue, and South Chicago Avenue can be a dangerous one, not because of the traffic, but because of the neighborhood.

"What you see is what you get. Anything can happen here. When I say anything, anything," said Damen Jackson, founder of the Unity Movement.

"It's a lot of stealing, killing and robbing out here and it's been like that for a little minute," said Unity Movement co-founder Ethan Johnson.

The Unity Movement, started more than three years ago, is trying to change the narrative in the South Shore neighborhood. They recently hosted their first "Give Back on Stony."

"We're a band of brothers that's tired of violence. We're tired of the narrative that the young brothers are only out to do one thing; rob steal and kill. They not about that and they with us. The ones that want better for our community is with us," Jackson said.

Over the weekend, 50 young men between the ages of 9 and 25 embraced the cold and handed out toys, water, and food.

Johnson, 19, was one of the young men giving back.

"Me being out here, this was just me being an empty vessel for God to come and step through and work through me. It felt beautiful. Like they said, like we all said, we almost dropped some tears afterwards, because it felt good. This was straight from the heart," he said.

Justin Vincent. is part of the movement and said they rely heavily on their faith. He believes that's the key to staying on the right path.

"We out here with the youth; the people who they say cause the problems," Vincent said. "We are the change, you know? So for me, being 22 years old and leading by example, the problem that's in our community a lot, God is not involved."

A reel on Instagram about "Give Back on Stony" has gotten one million views, going viral.

"Without God, none of that could have been possible. That was just straight love," Jackson said.

Jackson said he's planning on making "Give Back on Stony" an annual holiday event.