Girl Scouts help plant 30 trees at Big Marsh Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some local Girl Scouts helped plant 30 trees Monday afternoon at Big Marsh Park on the South Side.

The Girl Scouts joined members of Alpha Kappa Alpha to plant the trees as part of the sorority's "Enhance Our Environment" initiative to plant more than 3,000 trees by the end of the year.

"This service project enables our Girl Scouts to get outside, learn new skills and interact with women of different professions. Through a variety of life changing experiences Girl Scouts gain confidence and change the world," said Nancy Wright, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

