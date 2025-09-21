Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl, 8, shot in finger while inside residence in Auburn Gresham, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the finger while inside a residence on the city's South Side on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 83rd Street in the Auburn Gresham Neighborhood.

The girl was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

CPD said there is no one in custody, and no further information was available.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue