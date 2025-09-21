Girl, 8, shot in finger while inside residence in Auburn Gresham, police say

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the finger while inside a residence on the city's South Side on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 83rd Street in the Auburn Gresham Neighborhood.

The girl was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

CPD said there is no one in custody, and no further information was available.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.