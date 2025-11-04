Girl, 4, shot in leg inside Humboldt Park apartment

A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot while inside an apartment on Tuesday evening on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Franklin Boulevard in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing by Area 3 detectives.