Girl, 15, charged in Chicago Southwest Side armed carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage girl was charged in connection to an armed carjacking in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The girl, 15, was arrested around 5:44 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6300 block of South Major Avenue. She was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of assault.

Chicago police say the girl was identified as the suspect who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a woman, 40, in the 3400 block of West 38th Street just three hours earlier.

She was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.  

No additional information was available. 

