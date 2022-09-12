Watch CBS News
Girl, 14, in critical condition after being shot in face in Auburn Gresham home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the face in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the girl was in a home in the 1200 block of West 81st Street just before 5 p.m. when the shooting happened. 

She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was initially reported in critical condition. 

No one is in custody. 

No further information was immediately available. 

