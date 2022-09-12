Girl, 14, in critical condition after being shot in face in Auburn Gresham home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the face in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the girl was in a home in the 1200 block of West 81st Street just before 5 p.m. when the shooting happened.

She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was initially reported in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

No further information was immediately available.