Girl, 14, in critical condition after being shot in face in Auburn Gresham home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the face in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the girl was in a home in the 1200 block of West 81st Street just before 5 p.m. when the shooting happened.
She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was initially reported in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
No further information was immediately available.
