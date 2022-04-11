New law will ban sale of 'ghost guns' in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Ghost guns will soon be banned in Illinois.

Lawmakers voted to approve that move this weekend, and a new federal crackdown on ghost guns could be announced Monday.

The approval comes as the Biden administration is also looking at ways to regulate ghost guns.

Last week, Chicago aldermen called on the Illinois General Assembly to pass the bill. The goal is to make ghost guns illegal in Illinois – with more and more of them showing up in Chicago every year.

Ghost guns can be made with a 3-D printer and an at-home kit. They are untraceable, unsterilized, and dangerous.

According to information from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the number of ghost guns - or privately made firearms - is going up every year. Ghost guns are also tied to 325 homicides or attempted homicides nationwide since 2016.

Ten states – California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington state, and also the District of Columbia – already have laws against ghost guns on the books.

Now that the bill has been approved, it heads to Governor JB Pritzker's desk.

Sources say the justice department is putting the finishing touches on a new federal rule that would require gun dealers to run background checks before selling ghost gun kits.