Former Bears OC Luke Getsy gets interviews with other NFL teams for open jobs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is receiving strong looks from other NFL teams to be their next play caller.

Getsy has reportedly had multiple interviews with the New Orleans Saints and has also interviewed with the New England Patriots for their coordinator jobs.

The Bears finished in the bottom five in passing offense last season and fired Getsy after the end of the regular season.

The team hired Shane Waldron to replace Getsy. Waldron spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Seattle.