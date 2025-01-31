Getaway driver convicted in robbery of 4 financial institutions in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was convicted this week for serving as a getaway driver during multiple robberies of financial institutions in the suburbs, the U.S. States Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois, announced on Friday.

A federal jury convicted Tarandle Lee, 45, of Bolingbrook, for his involvement in robberies of three banks and a credit union between September 2021 and April 2022.

The office said Lee, along with his friend, Charles Lawler, 54, of Villa Park, entered the financial institutions and presented demand notes. Lawler robbed an additional bank by himself.

Incident times and locations:

Sept. 22, 2021: Lawler—BMO Harris Bank in Naperville.

Sept. 28, 2021: Lawler and Lee—Old Second Bank in Lisle.

Oct. 6, 2021: Lawler and Lee—Bank Financial in Westmont.

Jan. 3, 2022: Lawler and Lee—BMO Harris Bank in Woodridge.

April 14, 2022: Lawler and Lee—DuPage Credit Union in Downers Grove.

After a week-long trial in federal court in Chicago, the jury on Wednesday convicted Lee on all four robbery counts against him.

The office said Lawler pleaded guilty to the first three robberies prior to trial and stipulated his role in the final two.

Lee faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each of the four robberies he committed, while Lawler faces up to 20 years for each of the three robberies to which he pleaded guilty.

Lee's sentencing date has yet to be set. Lawler's sentencing date is scheduled for March 11.