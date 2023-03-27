Group 'Get Cleared Chicago' helps people get a second chance on 'Rap Sheet Day'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Helping people clear their records.

On Monday, a Chicago organization is helping formerly incarcerated people get a second chance. Get Cleared Chicago calls this "Rap Sheet Day."

The group helped 100 people start the process of getting their criminal history record, so it can eventually be expunged or sealed. Get Cleared Chicago also works with "background friendly employers," including FedEx and the City of Chicago to help people get jobs before their records are cleared.

"We got some real success stories here today. We got people who came in with records, and they're now working on the other side of the deal. They work for the Chicago Police Department," said J. Minor Allen of Get Cleared Chicago.

The organization Get Cleared Chicago also represents people in court for free.