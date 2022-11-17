10-year-old from Genva to compete in World Robot Olympiad in Germany

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The World Robot Olympiad gets underway in Germany Thursday and a 10-year-old from the western suburbs will be among the competitors.

The Geneva City Council honored Sawyer Rinn last month after his robot won the U.S.A national championship to advance to the global contest.

Rinn is in fourth grade at Western Avenue Elementary School in Geneva. He's a student at U.S. Engineering League Midwest in Naperville.

More than 75,000 students, from more than 85 countries are participating in the World Robot Olympiad.