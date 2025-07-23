Gene Simmons remembers Ozzy Osbourne's legacy after iconic rocker's death: "A totally extraordinary individual"

Gene Simmons reflects on the life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne

KISS frontman Gene Simmons paid tribute to longtime friend and rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during an appearance on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, describing the Black Sabbath icon as a "pure human being" and an "extraordinary individual."

Speaking from Los Angeles, Simmons reflected on his decades-long friendship with Osbourne, dating back to 1975 when KISS opened for Black Sabbath on their "Sabotage" tour.

"Ozzy was always just wonderful, heartfelt Ozzy, nonjudgmental, no airs about him," Simmons said. "Reluctantly, I admit, sometimes I'm full of myself. Ozzy? Never."

Osbourne died at the age of 76. His family's statement didn't provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding Osbourne's death.

Simmons talks about Osbourne's legacy

The KISS bassist recalled their early days performing together at a small 3,000-seat venue in Boston in 1975, when both bands were starting out.

"Before Sabbath went on stage, we're backstage with our makeup and everything," Simmons recalled, when Osbourne approached him with warmth, asking, "How are you? Nice to see you."

Simmons said Osbourne played a foundational role in creating heavy metal music, crediting Black Sabbath with inspiring countless bands that followed.

"Before Ozzy, there was no Ozzy. You can't point to who it is that inspired Ozzy to be who he is. A totally extraordinary individual," said Simmons.

The KISS frontman also credited Osbourne's reality show "The Osbournes" with paving the way for other celebrity family television shows.

"We couldn't have our reality show without 'The Osbournes,'" Simmons said.

Simmons became emotional during the interview while discussing his friend's impact on both music and personal relationships.

"I've never heard Ozzy ever say anything bad about anybody," Simmons said. "When you meet somebody extraordinary, I don't mean famous, because there are a lot of famous people who are putzes, myself sometimes as well, this was a pure human being, nonjudgmental."