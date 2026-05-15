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Man critically injured in shooting at South Side gas station

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was critically injured in a shooting at a gas station in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood on Thursday night. 

Chicago police said a 29-year-old man was getting out of his car in the 700 block of East 103rd Street when someone walked up and fired shots just after 9 p.m.

Police said the man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area two detectives are investigating.

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