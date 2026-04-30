Gas prices in Chicago near $6 per gallon in some places, more than $7 for premium

Chicago gas prices are spiking along with the rest of the country, with regular gas nearing $6 in some spots and premium already selling for more than $7 in some places.

Oil prices surged Thursday, hitting a new high during the U.S. war with Iran. Brent crude, the international benchmark, topped $126 barrel.

The average price for gasoline jumped along with the cost of crude oil, reaching a new high since the war began on Feb. 28. The average price for a gallon of regular in America jumped to $4.30 Thursday, according to AAA. It's the highest average price at the pump since July 2022.

CBS Skywatch flew around Chicago to get a sense of how gas prices are doing in the city and found them above that national average.

The Shell station on S. Ruble in Pilsen, near the Dan Ryan Expressway, had regular gas for $4.79 a gallon, plus for $5.59 and V-Power premium gas for $6.39.

Shell gas station on S. Ruble in Pilsen

At Ida B. Wells and Dearborn in the South Loop, just off the highway, regular gas was $5.99 a gallon, silver for $6.59 and ultimate for $7.09 a gallon.

BP station in the South Loop at Ida B. Wells and Dearborn.

In Woodlawn, at S. Stony Island Ave. and E. Marquette Dr., regular gas was also $5.99 a gallon if you're paying with cash, $6.19 a gallon if you pay with a credit card, $6.59 for silver and a whopping $7.19 a gallon for ultimate.

American drivers now pay $1.32 more per gallon than they did before the Iran war. California has the nation's highest gas prices.

The Strait of Hormuz, which Iran controls and which is a vital shipping lane for oil exports, remains effectively closed and the U.S. continued its blockade of Iranian ports. For those looking for a quick end to the conflict, reports Thursday suggested possible escalation by President Trump doused those hopes.