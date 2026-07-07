Traffic reopens after gas leak in South Elgin, village says

Traffic is now back open after a hazmat situation shut down a portion of South Elgin on Monday

According to the village, around 1 p.m., a gas leak near Stevenson and Martin Drive closed traffic between Sundown and Division.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area while the leak was being repaired. Traffic reopened just before 2:30 p.m.

It is unclear what led to the gas leak.

The village says cleanup may still be underway and advises drivers in the area to be cautious.

Residents can also check for updates on the village website.