Gary police need public's help to find missing man

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Gary want the public's help in finding a man missing since March 4.

According to the Gary Police Department, 57-year-old Stanley Steele is a Black man, about 5'6" tall and weighing approximately 155 lbs. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Authorities said Steele requires medication for medical conditions. He is known to frequent 5th Avenue between Jackson Street and Garfield Street.

Anyone with information on Mr. Steele is urged to call Detective Sergeant Salazar at 219-881-1209, call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or call dispatch.

The Gary Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating Stanley Steele. Stanley has been missing... Posted by Gary Police Department on Wednesday, March 16, 2022