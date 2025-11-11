Gary, Indiana, schools starting two hours late due to inclement weather

Some Gary, Indiana, schools will start two hours late due to inclement weather, causing dangerous conditions on roadways.

This is the second day in a row with a late start, and two schools closed for the day because of a power outage.

The school community can find updates on the Gary Community School Corporation website. An update will be provided in the event of a full-day cancellation.

With lows dropping into the 20s overnight and into Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police warned of black ice, especially on overpasses and roadways.

Icy conditions caused a traffic nightmare on Interstate 65, which still had major backups Monday night. Indiana State Police said they have not seen a backup like this in years.

Indiana State Police reported nearly 200 calls for service in northwest Indiana on Monday, more than 50 calls for crashes. Many drivers were unprepared for the weather.