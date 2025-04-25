Gary, Indiana police shoot man who approached officers with two knives, sheriff's office says

Gary, Indiana police shot a man who approached them while holding two knives during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the officers were conducting a traffic stop near 21st Avenue and Malcolm X Drive, when the driver of a white SUV not involved in the traffic stop got out of his car holding two knives and approached the officers.

One of the officers shot the man, who was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department was investigating the shooting, and did not provide any further details on the shooting.