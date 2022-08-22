Watch CBS News
Gary, Indiana police search for woman missing since August 16

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Gary, Indiana want help in finding a woman who may be in danger and missing since August 16.

Police said 35-year-old Amanda Lentner is five-feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and blond hair with dark roots. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gary Police Department and ask for Detective Sergeant Salazar at 219-881-1209  

Seeking the community’s assistance.

Posted by Gary Police Department on Monday, August 22, 2022
First published on August 22, 2022 / 12:25 PM

