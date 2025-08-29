Gary, Indiana, celebrating Michael Jackson's birthday with Jackson family festival

The city of Gary, Indiana, honored hometown music legend Michael Jackson and his family on Friday, with a special block party near Jackson's childhood home on what would have been the 67th birthday of the King of Pop.

The unmistakable sound of the King of Pop's music filled the air Friday afternoon in Gary. There was dancing and Michael Jackson impersonations at the 2300 Jackson Street Block Party at Roosevelt High School in Gary, the school where his brother and Jackson 5 bandmate Jackie Jackson attended.

Marla Tuggle was among those attending the block party, wearing her Jackson 5 t-shirt, and an earring with a key in honor of Janet Jackson.

"The Jackson 5 and their family was a part of my family and my culture growing up, listening to their songs," Tuggle said. "We actually saw them at Roosevelt High School when they were the Jackson 5, and then I was fortunate enough to see them decades later in California."

Brothers Marlon and Jackie spoke in front of their childhood home, at 2300 Jackson Street, expressing their love for their hometown.

"Even when we go around the world, we talk about Gary, Indiana. Everybody know where this is," Marlon said.

"Without you, we wouldn't be where we are today. We love you guys for that," Jackie said.

Comedian Chris Tucker, a longtime friend of Michael's attended the block party along with Gary Mayor Eddie Melton, who spoke of the legacy the Jackson 5 has left for the city.

"To be the birthplace of the world's most famous entertainer and the world's most famous entertainment family is truly an honor and a blessing," he said

The celebration continues on Saturday in Gary at Roosevelt High, with a special tribute to Tito Jackson, who passed away last year.