Gary, Indiana, holds 3rd annual "demolition blitz"

Gary, Indiana, has begun its third annual "demolition blitz," a coordinated campaign to tear down unsafe homes and revitalize local communities.

Mayor Eddie Melton said Gary has nearly 7,000 abandoned buildings, and they are slowly chipping away at that number.

On Monday, local contractors and volunteers plan to demolish 60 unsafe buildings in five neighborhoods.

"This demolition blitz is doing more than removing eyesores; it is resetting the foundation of our neighborhoods," Melton said in a statement. "By clearing these blighted lots, we are removing safety hazards and signaling to residents and investors alike that Gary is ready for new growth. "