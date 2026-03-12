Gary, Indiana receives $500,000 from Hard Rock Casino for new animal shelter

The City of Gary, Indiana, announced Thursday that it has received a $500,000 contribution from Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana to build a new animal care facility.

The contribution from Hard Rock matches $500,000 in funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The $1.4 million project will replace the current Gary Animal Control facility, which the city said is severely deteriorating, with what the city called "modern, humane, and efficient structure" that will be better for both residents and animals.

The new facility will be located at 950 Jefferson St. in Gary, and will include administrative offices, indoor and outdoor kennels, quarantine space, and storage, the city said.

"This generous contribution from Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana demonstrates their continued commitment to being a true community partner," Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said in a news release. "This project will allow us to provide compassionate, modern care for animals while improving essential city services. Hard Rock's support is helping us turn a long‑standing need into a transformative investment for our residents and our city."

The remaining $400,000 for the new animal care facility will come from exiting community development and animal shelter allocations, the city said.