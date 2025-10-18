4 men charged in murder of a 19-year-old man in Gary, Indiana

Four men were charged in the murder of a 19-year-old man and the attempted murder of another teen in Gary, Indiana.

Gary police said Samuel Shelhart, Antonio D. Brown, Derrick Nicholson, and Damarion Crossley are facing charges including murder, aggravated battery, attempted murder, and resisting law enforcement.

According to police, the murder and attempted murder took place on October 17 in the 300 block of Clark Road.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jace Smith, and he sustained a gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately released.

All four men are in custody at the Lake County Jail.