Garrett Crochet of the White Sox named American League Comeback Player of the Year

LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) -- There is a chance Garrett Crochet will not be back with the White Sox next season, but he is the American League Comeback Player of the Year.

The left-hander received the honor at the MLB Awards Show in Las Vegas Thursday.

Crochet, 25, was 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA over 32 starts for a White Sox team that set a post-1900 record of 121 losses, becoming a first-time All-Star. He struck out 209 and walked 33 in 146 innings.

He had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022, and returned to the major leagues on May 18, 2023. Crochet had a 3.55 ERA in 13 relief appearances in 2023, and then joined the rotation this year.

Fellow left-hander Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves won the Comeback Player of the Year award for the National League. Cleveland right-hander Emmanuel Clase won his second AL Reliever of the Year Award and St. Louis righty Ryan Helsley won the NL honor.

Sale and Crochet were chosen in voting by MLB.com beat writers.

Meanwhile, Cubs ace Shota Imanaga made the all-MLB Second Team.