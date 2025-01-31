Car crashes into house on Southwest Side of Chicago; occupants flee in second car

Car slams into home in Garfield Ridge; occupants flee in second car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a wild scene Friday afternoon in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, after a car crashed into a house, and the people inside then got into another car and drove off.

Cell phone video posted online shows a badly damaged SUV flipped on its side after crashing into a house in the 5700 block of South Natoma Avenue.

At least two people who were inside the SUV can be seen running into red sedan. The two young men also could be seen running back to the damaged SUV to collect what looks like a cell phone and other personal belongings before the red car drove off.

Once the wrecked car was towed away, it revealed just how severe the damage to the home was. The bricks and front window of the home were hit the hardest.

Neighbor Megan Jubiter heard the impact

"I was just sitting in my living room, and I heard a huge commotion," she said. "I saw a car flipped over on its side, pushed up against someone's front living area. … I just got my shoes on and I came hauling down the sidewalk."

Jubiter saw the red car take off after the crash.

"I swear it had to have been going about 100 miles an hour," she said. "I couldn't make it out, other than the fact that it was a maroon-colored vehicle."

A relative of the homeowners said a 1-year-old child was asleep on the couch just on the other side of the front window when the car slammed into the home, but no one inside was injured.

Board-up crews spent hours securing the home after the crash. Relatives said the couple who lives there recently finished remodeling.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, and Chicago police have not said whether anyone is in custody.