Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.
Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.
The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.
That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.