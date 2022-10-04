Watch CBS News
Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.

Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.

The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.

That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 4:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

