Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police, fire respond after 6 garages damaged by fire in Clearing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

6 garages damaged by fire in Clearing
6 garages damaged by fire in Clearing 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police and fire crews responded to a fire at a home in the Clearing neighborhood Wednesday morning

The fire happened around 1 a.m. near midway on 64th and Menard where six garages were on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbors on the scene say they were woken in the middle of the night by people telling them to get out of their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 6:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.