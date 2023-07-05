Chicago police, fire respond after 6 garages damaged by fire in Clearing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police and fire crews responded to a fire at a home in the Clearing neighborhood Wednesday morning
The fire happened around 1 a.m. near midway on 64th and Menard where six garages were on fire.
No injuries were reported.
Neighbors on the scene say they were woken in the middle of the night by people telling them to get out of their homes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
