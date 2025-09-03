Watch CBS News
Burglars target GameStop store on Chicago's South Side

Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Burglars targeted a GameStop store on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday morning. 

Just after 3 a.m., Chicago police said a group of six men broke the front glass window of the store located at 7945 S. Cicero Ave.

Police confirmed the group entered the store and took merchandise. The amount of merchandise stolen was not immediately known. 

Police said the group fled the scene in two white SUVs and a gray sedan. One of the SUVs was located unoccupied in the 8300 block of S. Oglesby Ave. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

