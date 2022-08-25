Game 1 loss served as motivation for Sky as they went on to eliminate Liberty in WNBA playoffs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The best thing that could have happened to the Sky this postseason is being s shocked by the New York Liberty at home in Game 1 last week.

The Sky responded with dominant performances, and ended up winning the series​ over the Liberty on Tuesday.

Now, they are locked in as they await the winner of the series between the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings.

"I think it was just kind of a reminder of how you have to play. We kind of played Game 1 like a regular season game, and I think Game 2 reminded us that, you know, you have to elevate your game in the playoffs. No one's going to get any wins by playing how they did in the regular season," said Sky guard Allie Quigley. "So it's just kind of a wake-up call."

The Sky rewarded their head coach and general manager James Wade with a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2025.