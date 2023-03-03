Watch CBS News
27-year-old man shot while sitting in parked car in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another shooting was reported in Gage park, only two blocks from where officer Andres Vasquez Lasso was shot and killed.

Police said a 27-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on Spaulding Avenue near 51st Street just before 9 p.m.

Someone in a Hyundai fired shots, hitting the man in the face.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 5:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

