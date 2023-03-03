Outpouring of support at vigil for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso

CHICAGO (CBS) -- March 1, 2023, was the end of watch for Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

The 32-year-old officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute in the Gage Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

Throughout the time since, there has been an outpouring of support – including a vigil at a Clearing neighborhood park that CBS 2's Jermont Terry visited.

It was a tough day for those on the force – especially at the Chicago Lawn (8th) District where Officer Vasquez-Lasso worked. On Thursday night, they felt the love - and gave it right back to the fallen officer's widow.

Prayer filled the air as a community gathered Thursday night to uplift Chicago Police, and the family of slain CPD Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

Officer Vasquez-Lasso's widow clung to a candle as friends held her up. She fought tears while dealing with the huge void of losing her husband – who was killed while serving and protecting.

Close to 100 people packed Hale Park near 62nd Street and Merrimac Avenue. Many were police officers, but plenty were neighbors in the Chicago Lawn (8th) District, which covers much of the Southwest Side.

"To see the support from the community for the officers is key," said Chicago Lawn District Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne.

Officer Vasquez-Lasso was a five-year veteran of the department. CBS 2's Terry asked Cmdr. Spreyne what it was like to put on the uniform Thursday with everything that had transpired the day before.

"It's very difficult. But for our officers, we have to be there," Spreyne said. "They're the ones that are the boots on the ground. What helps me put my uniform on is to be there and help them."

Mixed in with the crowd were plenty of people who did not know the fallen officer. Yet others, like Jason Huff, can recall Vasquez-Lasso's love for community from soccer games.

"He was a very humble; very good, competitive guy. Every time we played, you know, always got the best out of him," Huff said. "Just that competitive spirit made him one terrific person."

Vasquez-Lasso served for only five years, yet gave his all daily – and on Wednesday, March 1, he gave his life for Chicago.

"It's OK to hurt, but we have to move forward," Cmdr. Spreyne said. "But we have to carry on and still do the job day in and day out."

A candlelight vigil was also held Thursday night in Chinatown. Dozens of people turned out to pay their respects – many of them police officers and members of the Asian American Law Enforcement Association.