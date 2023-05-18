Watch CBS News
Local News

Gabriel's Light working to prevent teen suicide

/ CBS Chicago

Gabriel's Light working to prevent teen suicide
Gabriel's Light working to prevent teen suicide 04:40

CHICAGO (CBS)-- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and CBS 2 is highlighting a Chicago-based organization working to help. 

Gabriel's Light is working to shine a light on mental health topics often stigmatized. Founder Carol Deely and ambassador Helen Talmers joined CBS 2's Ryan Baker to discuss the mental health crisis facing our youth.

"It's a pain that never goes away, but we are motivated by helping others," Deely said. 

Now, Deely is working to inform others about warning signs to help other families avoid this tragedy. 

The organization offers a course as well as other resources. You can learn more on the Gabriel's Light website. 

First published on May 18, 2023 / 10:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.