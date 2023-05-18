Gabriel's Light working to prevent teen suicide

CHICAGO (CBS)-- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and CBS 2 is highlighting a Chicago-based organization working to help.

Gabriel's Light is working to shine a light on mental health topics often stigmatized. Founder Carol Deely and ambassador Helen Talmers joined CBS 2's Ryan Baker to discuss the mental health crisis facing our youth.

"It's a pain that never goes away, but we are motivated by helping others," Deely said.

Now, Deely is working to inform others about warning signs to help other families avoid this tragedy.

The organization offers a course as well as other resources. You can learn more on the Gabriel's Light website.