Funeral held for Chicago tow truck driver killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of tow trucks gathered in southwest suburban Bridgeview on Friday ahead of a funeral for Hussain Farhat, a tow truck driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve in Wisconsin.

Hundreds of tow truck drivers have shown Farhat's family support since he was hit by a blue minivan along Interstate 94 near Summit, Wisconsin.

The Bridgeview area was gridlocked with tow trucks as a prayer and funeral ceremony for Farhat took place at a mosque on Friday, before he was laid to rest at a cemetery in La Grange.

"He had a good heart; very loving, good heart," said his nephew, Abed.

At least 100 tow trucks were lined up near 95th Street and Harlem Avenue, with their lights flashing, and pictures of Farhat, with the message "RIP Hussein, slow down move over" – a common saying when it comes to safely driving on the road and making room for first responders, police, and tow truck drivers.

Farhat, 40, was hit by a speeding minivan while loading a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of I-94 near Summit, just outside of Milwaukee in Waukesha County.

The Waukesha County Sherriff's Department has said 39-year-old Christopher Sponholz, of Waukesha, later turned himself in to police. He has been charged with felony hit-and-run causing death.

Farhat had just moved to the U.S. three months ago from Palestine. His wife is nine months pregnant with their third child.

Many who know him called his death a devastating loss. Even tow truck drivers who didn't know him personally showed up at his funeral on Friday to show support and raise awareness.

"It's definitely about the awareness. I mean, like I said, I've got a gang of guys that I want to get home safely every day, and get them home to their families. You know, all these guys want to get home to their families as well and just show support and raise awareness for everybody to slow down, move over." said Mike Neilsen, general manager at Mighty's Towing & Recovery."It's sad. It's sad to lose anybody, you know? And, I mean, like I said, we're out there every day, and we do it, and, you know, you don't want to take it for granted, and that's one thing I'm always on my guys about, hey, 'Set your scene, take your time,'"

That driver said it's been a week of losses for their community.

A tow truck driver also was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve in Kankakee County, and his 15-year-old son who was with him was seriously injured. That same morning, an Illinois State Police trooper was struck and killed by a passing driver while clearing debris in Will County.

"Just need everybody to put the phones down, make sure they get back to just driving, you know? Aware where they're going, and ahead of the road, and slow down and move over," Neilsen said.