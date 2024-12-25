Chicago tow truck driver killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run, sheriff says

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS) — A Chicago tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The Waukesha Sheriff's Office said around 6:41 p.m., a tow truck operator was loading a disabled vehicle on the eastbound shoulder of I-94 east of Sawyer Road when they were hit by a blue minivan that left the scene, continuing eastbound I-94 until it exited at Highway C in an unknown direction.

The tow truck driver, later identified as 40-year-old Hussain Farhat, was taken to Aurora Summit, where he died. Farhat was an employee of Yaffo Towing out of Chicago, the office said.

East Bound I-94 from Sawyer Road to Highway C was shut down for the investigation.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department received an anonymous tip on Wednesday about a possible suspect vehicle at a residence in the Village of Wales. Based on the tip, the department developed a suspect who owns a vehicle matching the description of the striking vehicle from the crash.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, turned himself in at the Sheriff's Department during the investigation, and his vehicle was recovered from the residence. He is being booked at the Waukesha County Jail for hit-and-run causing death.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

No additional information was released.