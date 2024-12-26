Tow truck driver killed, 15-year-old son injured in Christmas Eve crash in Kankakee County, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tow truck driver was killed and his 15-year-old son was seriously injured when a heavy-duty tow truck collided with another semi-trailer truck on Christmas Eve in Kankakee County.

Illinois State Police said a truck driver lost control of a semi while driving on Illinois Route 17 near Bull Creek Road near the village of Grant Park shortly after 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, and crashed head-on into another semi.

One of the semis, a heavy-duty tow truck, rolled over in the crash. The other semi caught fire and was severely damaged in the crash.

Lynwood-based Ray & Wally's Towing said the heavy-duty wrecker was operated by one of its drivers, who died at the scene, according to a post on the company's Facebook page. The driver's 15-year-old son was traveling with him, and was seriously injured in the crash, according to the company and Illinois State Police.

The second driver's condition was not available.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.