Watch CBS News
Local News

Tow truck driver killed, 15-year-old son injured in Christmas Eve crash in Kankakee County, Illinois

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police investigate Kankakee County crash involving two semi-trucks
Illinois State Police investigate Kankakee County crash involving two semi-trucks 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tow truck driver was killed and his 15-year-old son was seriously injured when a heavy-duty tow truck collided with another semi-trailer truck on Christmas Eve in Kankakee County.

Illinois State Police said a truck driver lost control of a semi while driving on Illinois Route 17 near Bull Creek Road near the village of Grant Park shortly after 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, and crashed head-on into another semi.

One of the semis, a heavy-duty tow truck, rolled over in the crash. The other semi caught fire and was severely damaged in the crash.

Lynwood-based Ray & Wally's Towing said the heavy-duty wrecker was operated by one of its drivers, who died at the scene, according to a post on the company's Facebook page. The driver's 15-year-old son was traveling with him, and was seriously injured in the crash, according to the company and Illinois State Police.

The second driver's condition was not available.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.