Bond set for man who struck, killed Chicago tow truck driver in hit-and-run in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS) -- A Wisconsin man accused of hitting and killing a Chicago tow truck driver this week was in court Thursday.

Christopher Sponholz, 39, of Waukesha, Wisconsin is charged with felony hit-and-run involving death in the hit-and-run that killed Hussain Farhat, 40, on Christmas Eve Tuesday. Sponholz was also cited with failing to notify police about the crash.

Officials said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, as Farhat loaded a disabled vehicle onto a tow truck on the shoulder of Interstate 94 near Summit, Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint said a witness had called a tow truck for her vehicle, and she was in the cab of the tow truck as Farhat loaded her vehicle onto the back, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported. The woman then heard a loud noise and cars pulling over, and when she got out to look, she saw Farhat motionless on the ground, CBS 58 reported.

Another witness said she saw the blue minivan that authorities say Sponholz was driving speed past them and swerve toward the shoulder. She then saw a piece fly off the tow truck and a tow truck driver in a reflecting fest go rolling on the ground, CBS 58 reported.

This witness said saw the minivan speed off and take the next exit. The van was estimated to be going 80 to 90 mph, the witness said.

Farhat died at an area hospital.

On Wednesday, an anonymous tip linked to the van led police to an address in Wales, Wisconsin. Police went to the address and found the minivan there, CBS 58 reported.

Sponholz later surrendered to the Waukesha County Sheriff's office, CBS 58 reported.

As documented in a criminal complaint, a friend told police Sponholz had told him he had hit a "deer."

A vigil for Farhat was held near the scene of the hit-and-run Wednesday night, with more than 50 tow trucks and 100 people, CBS 58 reported.

"Today, obviously, a heavy heart, but whenever you hear like this, we're all a brotherhood. We all look out for each other," said tow truck driver Ryan Tessman. "Even though we're towing companies and rivals, what have you, it don't matter. You're all in the same business—helping the motoring public, getting them home safely, getting ourself home safely to our families."

Farhat leaves behind a wife, who relatives say is pregnant, and children. Loved ones will mourn Farhat on Friday at a funeral service in Bridgeview.

Bond for Sponholz was set at $750,000 Thursday. He is due back in court Feb. 5.

A hit-and-run conviction in Wisconsin can bring a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.