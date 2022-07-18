Watch CBS News
Funeral set for Highland Park mass shooting victim Kevin McCarthy

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will take place Monday for the father of a 2-year-old boy killed during the July 4th parade in Highland Park. 

Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife, Irina, were shot and killed two weeks ago, right in front of their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who was left an orphan.

mccarthy.jpg
Irina and Kevin McCarthy (GoFundMe) 

Irina's funeral was held last week. 

A Gofundme for Aiden has raised over $3.2 million in the last week, and a law firm says a trust has officially been created to make sure the funds go directly to the 2-year-old.

The Highland Park community continues to rally together. A fundraiser was held at Norton's over the weekend to raise money for the victims. 

First published on July 18, 2022 / 5:14 AM

