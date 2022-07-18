Funeral set for Highland Park mass shooting victim Kevin McCarthy
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will take place Monday for the father of a 2-year-old boy killed during the July 4th parade in Highland Park.
Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife, Irina, were shot and killed two weeks ago, right in front of their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who was left an orphan.
Irina's funeral was held last week.
A Gofundme for Aiden has raised over $3.2 million in the last week, and a law firm says a trust has officially been created to make sure the funds go directly to the 2-year-old.
The Highland Park community continues to rally together. A fundraiser was held at Norton's over the weekend to raise money for the victims.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.