Funeral set for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey's family members after helicopter crash

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey has announced funeral arrangements for four members of his family, after they were killed in a helicopter crash.

Bailey's son, Zachary, was operating the helicopter when it went down in Mondana last week. The crash killed Zachary, his wife, and two of their children. The couple's third child, 10-year-old Finn, was not on board at the time.

Visitation for will be held on Sunday at Oil Belt Christian Service Camp in Flora, Illinois, about 120 miles southeast of Springfield. A celebration of life will be held at the same site at 9 a.m. Monday, followed by a private burial.

A donation fund also has been set up for Finn.

Bailey said he and his wife Cindy "are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support our family has received" since the fatal crash.