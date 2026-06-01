Leak & Sons funeral director Spencer Leak Jr.'s death devastates family and community

The sudden and unexpected death of Spencer Leak Jr., vice president of Leak & Sons Funeral Home, has many in the Chicago community in mourning, but none as much as his own family.

Leak Jr., died at 56 on Sunday. The sudden loss of a civic leader and funeral director has shaken the community. He was a pillar in Chicago and a staple in his family.

"He was such an amazing person, so loving," his brother Stacy Leak said. "Just wanted to take care of all of us, including our staff."

That love that Leak Jr. shared is something his brother will cherish.

"Devastation is the word that comes to mind. You get so used to serving families during their time of need, but it's our time of need and it's something that we don't experience much," he said.

Leak Jr. posted a picture of his arm, connected to an IV, to Facebook Friday, with a caption that says, "Y'all done wore the funeral director out." He clearly had no idea it would be his last post.

"He wasn't feeling good and went to urgent care, but he came home and was home and just didn't wake up," Leak said.

A third-generation funeral director, Leak Jr. helped lead one of the most well-known funeral home businesses dating back more than 90 years. He is remembered for his generosity to families in need, and his dedication to giving back to his community.

"Spencer, his team was just able to provide just that right amount of compassion that I was looking for. I'm the sole survivor now," said Vince Williams, who was helped by Leak Jr. with funeral expense when he lost his father, mother and sister all in one year. "It was almost chaotic if you will. They really just helped me to really see, hey we can help you get through this."

Most recently Leak Jr. helped oversee the homegoing services for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, with whom he had a relationship while he was alive.

"It was his nature. It wasn't a request. It was whatever it was he could do and he was always available to do it. Not just at the hour of bereavement, Spencer was engaged in community," Jackson once said about Leak Jr.

Leak Jr. also recently posted his joy that his son, Spencer Leak III, graduated from Michigan State University. His son has also joined the family business at Leak & Sons Funeral Home.

"My brother, his father introduced him to the staff last week. He just started his first day last week. And now he's..." Stacy Leak said.

The Leak family says they'll continue on his legacy by helping the community.