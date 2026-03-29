Funeral for CFD firefighter Michael Altman planned for Tuesday after being postponed

New funeral arrangements were announced Sunday for fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman.

Altman's funeral was originally scheduled for Friday of last week, but was postponed after his widow went into Labor on Thursday — the same day as his wake.

Just hours before the visitation service started, Altman's widow went into labor, delivering a healthy baby girl.

The Altman family will hold services Tuesday morning at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, and at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip.

The funeral is by invitation only. But supporters are encouraged to line the route from the funeral home to the cemetery, beginning at 103rd Street and Cicero Avenue.

The 32-year-old Altman, a fourth-generation member of the Chicago Fire Department, died one day after being severely injured as he and a hundred other firefighters battled a fire inside an apartment building on North Shore Avenue in Rogers Park last week.

Sheaves Slate, 27, has been charged with murder in Altman's death, accused of starting the fire that killed him. Prosecutors said when the first floor of the building collapsed, Altman fell into the fire and was engulfed in flames.