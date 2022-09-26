Watch CBS News
Local News

Fundraiser held to help 3-year-old Austin Rose with rare neurological disease

/ CBS Chicago

Fundraiser held to help 3-year-old Austin Rose with rare neurological disease
Fundraiser held to help 3-year-old Austin Rose with rare neurological disease 00:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local group hosted a fundraiser Sunday to help a little boy with a big medical challenge. 

Three-year-old Austin Rose, known as A.J., has a rare neurological disease called PCH6. He suffers from physical disabilities and seizures. 

On Sunday at Northwest Side Church, Austin's "A-Team" hosted its second annual fundraiser. 

A.J.'s family needs help to make his home accessible, to pay for nursing care and to travel to Ohio for clinical drug trials. 

His dad said their family, friends and neighbors have done so much for his son. 

His team has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his care. 

First published on September 26, 2022 / 2:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.