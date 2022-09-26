Fundraiser held to help 3-year-old Austin Rose with rare neurological disease

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local group hosted a fundraiser Sunday to help a little boy with a big medical challenge.

Three-year-old Austin Rose, known as A.J., has a rare neurological disease called PCH6. He suffers from physical disabilities and seizures.

On Sunday at Northwest Side Church, Austin's "A-Team" hosted its second annual fundraiser.

A.J.'s family needs help to make his home accessible, to pay for nursing care and to travel to Ohio for clinical drug trials.

His dad said their family, friends and neighbors have done so much for his son.

His team has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his care.