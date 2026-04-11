Fundraiser held for family of fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman

The neighborhood of a fallen Chicago firefighter came together on Saturday to support his family after he died in the line of duty last month.

Inside Draft Bar Chicago in Dunning, the community gathered to honor the memory and support the family of fallen firefighter Michael Altman, 32, who died fighting a fire in Rogers Park on March 16.

He was the father of a young child, and his widow gave birth to a baby girl after his death last month.

"This is the neighborhood coming together for Mike," said Ally Knowles.

Knowles grew up knowing Altman and his family and organized the event.

"They were just the nicest kids from the nicest family. Like, that's all you could say about the Altmans," she said. "This was a huge community event, and the community showed up."

The event raised funds through selling wristbands for food and raffle tickets, with prize contributions from local businesses and Chicago sports teams. All of the proceeds raised from the event went to supporting Altman's family.

"This was their neighborhood bar where they all used to come," said Draft Bar Chicago owner Teresa Giannini.

The bar, she said, has close ties to the Altman family.

"We're honored," she said. We love Mike's parents, his whole family. Mike grew up with my son and all the kids grew up together. and the Altman family, they're outstanding people, so we're honored to do this."

"It really restores your faith in humanity when you see so many people come out and support for the family and everything," said Troy Haecker, Altman's friend.

Haecker also grew up knowing Altman and said the event not only supports the family but lets this tight-knit community keep the fallen firefighter's memory alive.

"One of the greatest guys I've ever had the pleasure of knowing, someone who always took care of his family, always took care of his friends," he said.