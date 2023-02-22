Frontier Airlines will automatically seat children with family for free

CHICAGO (CBS) – Frontier Airlines announced it will ensure children are seated with an adult in their party automatically.

The airline, which flies in and out of Chicago, said in a news release it will make sure at least one parent, or responsible adult, will be seated with any children within the family group under the age of 14 at no additional charge.

"We recognize the importance of seating children next to an adult with whom they are traveling," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines. "Since last October, we have been doubling down on our efforts and further enhancing our system for ensuring a parent is seated with any children under the age of 14 in their family group. The system is working well and we are receiving positive feedback."

Customers also have the option to choose their own seats for a fee, if they prefer. The airline automatically assigns seats based on family members' ages before the check-in window opens.

Frontier operates out of both Midway and O'Hare airports, according to the airline's website.