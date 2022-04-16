Friday's 'Moulin Rougue! The Musical' performance cancelled due to COVID cases
CHICAGO (CBS) – Theater goers will be disappointed to learn that Friday's performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" at the Nederlander Theatre has been cancelled.
The cancellation is due to a recent breakthrough in COVID cases, according to a statement on the Broadway in Chicago website.
Refunds are said to be automatically be refunded. Those who wish to change their ticket dates must contact their point of purchase.
