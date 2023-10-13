Friday Blitz: Brother Rice v. Montini

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is Friday in the fall and that can mean only one thing: high school football.

It also means the Friday Blitz.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports from Brother Rice High School where they are preparing for their big homecoming game against Montini Catholic.

Athletic Director Michael Fahey talked about the anticipated game and senior student Randall Nauden talked about what fans can expect to see for the homecoming game.

The Brother Rice Marching Band was also in the gym getting the students warmed up for the big game.

Football isn't the only game going on Friday night. The Brother Rice Robotics Team is hard at work. Coach Derek Van Dyke talks about what the students are making and their trip to the world championships.

The big homecoming game is bringing out alumni to celebrate the traditions of the school. He talks to Class of '96 grad Mike Kelly about his special memories.