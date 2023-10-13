Watch CBS News
Local News

Friday Blitz: Brother Rice v. Montini

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

Friday Blitz: Brother Rice v. Montini
Friday Blitz: Brother Rice v. Montini 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is Friday in the fall and that can mean only one thing: high school football.

It also means the Friday Blitz.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports from Brother Rice High School where they are preparing for their big homecoming game against Montini Catholic.

Athletic Director Michael Fahey talked about the anticipated game and senior student Randall Nauden talked about what fans can expect to see for the homecoming game. 

The Brother Rice Marching Band was also in the gym getting the students warmed up for the big game.

Friday Blitz: Brother Rice v. Montini 00:33

Football isn't the only game going on Friday night. The Brother Rice Robotics Team is hard at work. Coach Derek Van Dyke talks about what the students are making and their trip to the world championships.

Friday Blitz: Brother Rice v. Montini 02:28

The big homecoming game is bringing out alumni to celebrate the traditions of the school. He talks to Class of '96 grad Mike Kelly about his special memories.

Friday Blitz: Brother Rice v. Montini 02:01
Jermont Terry
jermontterry-new.jpg

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.